The buzz is that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is considering running to be the Democratic nominee for president because he fears the Democrats will not defeat President Donald Trump. Let me ask Bloomberg to reconsider and instead run to be the Republican nominee.
He could run on a platform of what used to be Republican values of fiscal responsibility and the rule of law. He could make some references to truth, decency and love of country and maybe even a slight nod toward the climate crisis or even science in general.
I'm sure he is aware of the history of incumbents not faring well after challenges within their party. So even if President Trump safely navigates the impeachment process, he would be significantly harmed by Bloomberg's campaign. If President Trump doesn't survive impeachment, Bloomberg would certainly be the Republican nominee, because Vice President Mike Pence's weaknesses are apparent.
Bloomberg should consider this option for the sake of the country.
Joel Garb, Black Earth