Bloomberg is best to beat Trump -- John Hamilton

It's clear Donald Trump is a danger to the entire planet and should not be president. Yet he could be reelected if he can build on his cult following among gullible Americans.

President Trump should be easy to defeat if Democrats focus on the task at hand. That entails having policy proposals that serve the needs of the vast majority of people: mitigating climate change, ensuring we have clean air and water, universal health care, reducing the threat of war, expanding educational and employment opportunities, decreasing gun violence, and protecting reproductive freedom.

It won’t be enough. President Trump, if nothing else, is a showman, an entertainer. He knows how to work a crowd. He is more reminiscent of P.T. Barnum than George Washington. Trump believes in his own aggrandizement.

It won’t take another showman to defeat Trump. It will take someone who can take the wind out of his sails. Only one candidate has this capacity: Mike Bloomberg, the rich guy. He has the personality and poise to face down Trump and not be intimidated. He knows Trump and Trump's weaknesses. Bloomberg would win.

John Hamilton, Madison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0