LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Blocking insulin cap isn't pro-life -- Al Rickey

Last weekend, Republicans did their best to savage the tax and climate bill. They eliminated the $35 per month cap on out-of-pocket patient expenses for insulin through private insurers.

One of my childhood memories is that of my older sister convulsing and biting her tongue and bleeding profusely from her mouth -- type one diabetes expressing itself. At my parent's request, I also recall walking to the pharmacy with their cash in hand and picking up her Lente U-80 insulin. My sister only made it to her early 50s after a lifetime of struggles with her juvenile-onset diabetes. The disease is hereditary, and younger extended family members have also been diagnosed with diabetes.

So it kind of galls me to witness the Republic Senate, apparent part-time members of a "pro-life" party, deliberately hinder access to affordable insulin and put lives at risk. This, unfortunately, includes our U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who supported the measure.

Expletives aside, Johnson's vote represents everything abhorrent and vile in politics.

Al Rickey, Madison

