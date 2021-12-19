Blind partisanship ruins democracy -- Rabbi Jonathan Biatch

Democracy is dying. Though the autopsy has not yet been scheduled, I predict the cause of death will be the poisonous infusion of blind partisan politics among our legislators.
Party loyalty by people currently serving in our Legislature or in Congress must be subordinate to higher democratic principles. We see this troubling phenomenon regarding social issues such as Medicaid and supplemental food aid funding. We also see it with constitutional issues such as voting rights and gerrymandering, factors in the very preservation of our democracy.
Legislators in Madison and Washington need to resist party politics when they consider issues that come before them. They should support ideas and programs that help people or the nation rather than side with party leaders who seem to care more about remaining in power than about preserving our genuine representative form of governing. Those threatened by being primaried or subject to other punitive consequence must vehemently oppose such intimidation.
To our representatives: Refuse being "Stepford legislators" and think and act for yourselves. Give life to democracy: The future of our democratic system depends on your being faithful -- not to your party, but to our republic.
Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison