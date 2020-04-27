Bleach injection is Trump in nutshell -- Michael Slana

The "disinfectant injection" episode is in some ways the Trump presidency in a nutshell.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump made ignorant and irresponsible comments about the prospect of injecting disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19. After being informed of just how wrong he was, President Trump could have simply admitted he made a mistake, emphasized the importance of listening to medical experts, and moved on.

But no, on Friday, President Trump instead resorted to telling the absurd lie that he had just been sarcastically questioning reporters (when in reality President Trump clearly directed his question to the medical experts, and gave no indication he wasn’t serious).

To state the obvious, the inability to admit mistakes and tell the truth would be problematic for anyone in literally any position, let alone the world’s most powerful position. Sadly for our nation, time and time again President Trump has violated these foundational leadership principles.

Michael Slana, Madison