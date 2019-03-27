Madison public schools are in trouble.
Five years ago, I was a young man curious about a career in education. But after having spent some time working in the Madison School District, I’m turned off to public education entirely.
The main factor in my decision to look elsewhere for a career was student behavior.
From the swearing, to the property destruction, to the student-on-staff assaults, it's clear the philosophy that you should be held accountable for your actions is not a priority.
David Blaska is the only candidate for Madison School Board taking this issue head on. He’s the only candidate who recognizes we can’t possibly hope to close the achievement gap or fulfill the School District's vision of setting students up to be “college, career, and community ready” until we have safe, functional learning spaces.
I’m voting for Blaska on April 2, and I suggest you do likewise.
Jacob Walters, Madison