With a record number of candidates running for the Madison School Board in this spring’s election, it is important that the right candidates move forward in both the primary and general elections. One of those running who deserves your vote is David Blaska.
Blaska has been actively involved in School Board issues over the years. He most recently presented a strong factual case for keeping the educational resource officers in the four Madison high schools to keep students, teachers, staff and visitors safe.
Blaska also has weighed in on the need to improve greater student educational performance, ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity for success after graduation. He believes in exploring new and innovative educational initiatives, along with support for time-tested and time-honored teaching techniques. Blaska believes in common-sense approaches to addressing student behavior.
When the School Board was confronted with protests while discussing EROs, Blaska stood up to the protesters and called for discipline and safety for all at School Board meetings. Blaska deserves your vote on both Feb. 19 and April 2.
Dave Glomp, Madison