I’m very disappointed to learn that the teacher’s union didn’t endorse David Blaska for a seat on the Madison School Board. With all the problems in our high schools and the safety of our students and staff at risk, we need Blaska and several more like him sitting on the School Board.
Blaska’s opponent, Ali Muldrow, does not support police officers. Due to the School Board’s policy of not expecting students to be responsible for their actions, we need officers to ensure the safety of the students and teachers, not only in our high schools but in some of our middle schools, too.
Blaska attended out-of-control School Board meetings held to determine the need for police officers in the high schools. A very vocal and intimidating group were allowed to disrupt the meetings, not allowing those in favor of the police officers to speak. Many speakers felt threatened and will never attend another meeting.
If you want to see changes in the School Board policy and safer schools, vote for Blaska on Feb. 19. Safe schools equal a safer community.
Dorothy Borchardt, Madison