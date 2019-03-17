I encourage every resident in the Madison School District to read the police report of the recent incident at Whitehorse Middle School.
It is thorough. It is 80 pages long and will take you some time to read it. I encourage you to do so.
If you are not shocked at the magnitude of the disrespect and unruly behavior of the sixth-grader, as outlined in the report, then I don’t know what to say. This happened in a sixth-grade classroom. The police report states that the School District staff members and teachers are trained to deal with this type of disrespect and unruly behavior -- and that, in and of itself, is a sad commentary on what our public schools in Madison have become.
As a lifelong Madison resident, I encourage you to read the report and become engaged in what is going on in our schools. Of the six School Board candidates, only David Blaska urged the School Board and superintendent to wait until all the facts were in. The facts are now in. Our teachers and Blaska deserve our support.
David C. Keller, Madison