Labor Secretary Alex Acosta should not resign. Liberals need to stop with their continued nonsense and harassment of President Donald Trump.
Why should Acosta resign? The only legitimate reason for his resignation is to smear Trump again. Liberals need to just stop and so do their drones in the media. Acosta's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case was legal and not out of the ordinary. If it were, judges would have not allowed the deal. Plus if it was such a bad deal, why didn't President Barack Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder, intervene?
Liberals fail once again to do their research on issues like this and spout off like they are under orders, all speaking the same talking points.
Democrats are attacking early on this massive Epstein case for damage control. They are deflecting by blaming Acosta, because they know what is coming. Prominent Democrats are going to be exposed.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh