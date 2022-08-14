Blame Walker for teacher shortage -- Michael Wissen

According to Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal story "Help wanted: 141 teachers," the Madison School Board needs to hire 141 more teachers by the start of school. Where are they going to find them?

Madison School District down 141 teachers 3 weeks out from first day of school That number is stark in comparison to August 2018, when the district had 30 staff vacancies before the start of the 2018-19 school year, board president Ali Muldrow said.

An extreme shortage of qualified teachers is throughout Wisconsin. Who caused this problem? Well, anybody in education or anybody concerned with the education of the state’s children knows it was ex-Gov. Scott Walker. He broke down the teacher unions across the state and severely limited the salaries that teachers could make.

Teachers now taking graduate credits and attaining master’s degrees or doctorates receive little to no increase in pay in many districts. So how do teachers get their deserved pay increase?

What informed college student would go into education with no chance to earn the money that they deserve for their college degree? Districts in Wisconsin are thinking of using emergency teaching licenses to help fill the vacant positions. That’s similar to giving emergency doctor licenses to fill a shortage of doctors. Need an operation by them? No thanks.

We can thank Walker for this mess.

Remember, these children now will be the leaders of tomorrow. Shouldn’t they be taught by good, qualified teachers?

Michael Wissen, Madison