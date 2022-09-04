Blame Republicans for teacher shortage -- William Hartje

Last Sunday’s editorial, "How to beat burnout, keep best teachers," on teacher shortages touched on several of the causes, but not all. For the past 12 years, the Republican Legislature has declared war on public schools.

In 2011 it was Act 10. More recently is the bogus sham of "critical race theory," which is not taught in any public school in Wisconsin. This is just meant to make white people feel that they are being harmed.

In the current biennial budget, the Republicans funding for schools was so low they jeopardized missing more than $1 billion in COVID relief money. Republicans found a way to put money in for schools with the restriction that it go for property tax relief and not for use in the schools.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to try to spend money to expand school choice statewide.

People living in rural communities should realize that their public schools, the heart of many communities, are endangered by these politicians. Check also that their candidate for governor, Tim Michels, pushes school choice over supporting public schools.

Workers in the health and education workforce are tired of being attacked by right wing politicians. No wonder they are leaving.

William Hartje, Evansville