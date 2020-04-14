Blame Republicans for dangerous vote -- James Fitzpatrick

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fix election dysfunction before fall," following the Election Day debacle put equal blame on Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature.
True enough, earlier in March the governor and the Legislature wanted to proceed with the April 7 election. It’s easy to second guess Gov. Evers, but he did the right thing. By the weekend before the election, the state and national casualty statistics were growing alarmingly. As Martin Luther King stated: “The time is always right to do the right thing.”
The State Journal editorial should have called it as most Wisconsin citizens viewed it -- as an act of power-hungry greed by the Republican leadership in an effort to suppress the voting turnout with little regard for the safety of citizens.
Five voting locations in heavily democratic Milwaukee when it usually has 180 voting locations? Two voting locations in Green Bay, when it normally has 31?
Come on, it’s obvious who is to blame for putting the health, safety and welfare of so many Wisconsin voters at risk on Election Day. The State Journal should have been forthright in calling out the Republican leadership and its herd of sheep.
James Fitzpatrick, Fort Atkinson
