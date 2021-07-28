Blame propaganda for low vaccine rate -- Derek Popp

Most people who haven't received a vaccine don't want one because of a very successful propaganda campaign.
This campaign began at the beginning of the disease with rhetoric such as:
- "It's a hoax."
- "Only old people are dying."
- "It is no worse than the flu."
- "If you don't have a preexisting condition, it is no big deal."
- "It goes away in the summer."
- "If Joe Biden wins, it disappears."
Even with the vaccine rollout, government officials are maintaining that a vaccine can't be required for job, school or travel. (That's funny. We used to have a vaccination record for school, and the opt-out rate was very low.) We also have media giants spouting anti-vaccine rhetoric 24/7.
Now this week -- as the delta variant churns through the areas with low vaccination rates, largely because so many people there bought into the propaganda -- now it is a problem, and people are shocked that they can't give vaccines in these areas. The people who are not vaccinated really believe that getting the shot is worse than COVID. The take-home message is that propaganda works, and you can't change the mind of a believer.
Derek Popp, Mount Horeb