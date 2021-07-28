 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blame propaganda for low vaccine rate -- Derek Popp
0 comments

Blame propaganda for low vaccine rate -- Derek Popp

  • 0

Most people who haven't received a vaccine don't want one because of a very successful propaganda campaign.

This campaign began at the beginning of the disease with rhetoric such as:

  • "It's a hoax."
  • "Only old people are dying."
  • "It is no worse than the flu."
  • "If you don't have a preexisting condition, it is no big deal."
  • "It goes away in the summer."
  • "If Joe Biden wins, it disappears."

Even with the vaccine rollout, government officials are maintaining that a vaccine can't be required for job, school or travel. (That's funny. We used to have a vaccination record for school, and the opt-out rate was very low.) We also have media giants spouting anti-vaccine rhetoric 24/7.

Now this week -- as the delta variant churns through the areas with low vaccination rates, largely because so many people there bought into the propaganda -- now it is a problem, and people are shocked that they can't give vaccines in these areas. The people who are not vaccinated really believe that getting the shot is worse than COVID. The take-home message is that propaganda works, and you can't change the mind of a believer.

Derek Popp, Mount Horeb

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics