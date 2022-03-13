Blame profiteering for high gas prices -- Phillip Gathright

An Associated Press article in Thursday's paper "Record gas costs challenge Biden" offered analysis on how President Joe Biden's decision to ban oil imports from Russia will affect the price of gas. The Republicans, despite demanding this move, have already hypocritically begun to blame the president for the price of gas, based on his supposed favoring of green energy.

The Biden administration has approved a massive number of drilling leases for public lands. Thousands of drilling leases are unused for private land across the nation.

In other words, we have the supply. We have the means to meet demand. The real factor in rising oil prices is oil companies taking advantage of "worries" and "concerns" in their market to hike prices, which are then passed on to consumers.

Oil companies are making obscenely record profits, but they also keep raising their prices. Profiteering during a crisis is the real culprit here.

Phillip Gathright, Madison