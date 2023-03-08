I believe that One City School has no one to blame but itself for the closure of its high school.

The whole supposed purpose of this school was to put kids in a better position to learn. The argument was that traditional public schools weren’t doing the job of educating, they were leaving some behind.

But One City takes funding from traditional public schools, which could help these children get caught up. One City also had the audacity on a recent television report to blame its failure on the system.

The problems occurred due to One City's own mismanagement and trying to grow too big too fast. Don’t blame this failure on the Madison School District. One City School leaders wanted this job. Now they must figure it out without casting blame for their own inadequacy.

Madison public schools have always been a great place to learn.

Paul M. Dowd, Edgerton

