Blame Legislature for COVID inaction -- Greg Cannon

I find it pretty remarkable that the editorial board was able to gloss over the facts and act as a puppet, echoing statements made by the Legislature, in last Sunday's editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools."

They’ve taken Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statements dangerously out of context, and implied the safety of teachers is not important. The editorial did not mention that the Legislature has done nothing to help the citizens of Wisconsin since April while the death toll rises.

Unless we want to see important members of our community join that ever growing number, reopening has to be measured by science and informed by reality.

Perhaps the editorial board should consider critically thinking about the messages it puts forth, while considering who is really pulling their strings with this reckless “open it up” messaging.

Greg Cannon, Madison