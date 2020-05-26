Blame Legislature for any new surge -- Dale Ivarie

I am concerned about the inaction of the GOP-controlled Legislature. These lawmakers have not passed legislation to safeguard public health while reopening the state during a pandemic. I find this highly disturbing.
Any resurgence of COVID-19 in the state that could have been prevented by actions other states have taken is completely on their heads. I am ashamed to have a Legislature that shows such disdain for the health and welfare of its citizens.
Dale Ivarie, Marshall
