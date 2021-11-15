 Skip to main content

Blame government for deaths, not guns -- Antony Thompson
Blame government for deaths, not guns -- Antony Thompson

Monday's State Journal article "Verdict won't end enduring debate" was wrong to put "guns" center stage in the Kenosha riots situation that led to Kyle Rittenhouse shooting several people.

The real issue and debate should be that our state and local government officials from the governor right down to the Kenosha mayor and police chief failed to protect life and property. If they did their duty, Rittenhouse would have been playing a video game like "Call of Duty" that night instead of running around Kenosha with a gun.

It was a completely avoidable situation. The blood is on our government's hands. Please don't avoid or detract from this.

Antony Thompson, Colfax

