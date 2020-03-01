Blame GOP Senate for Trump's antics — Patricia M. Giesfeldt
0 comments

Blame GOP Senate for Trump's antics — Patricia M. Giesfeldt

  • 0

Republican senators are partly to blame for President Donald Trump's unbridled meddling in the affairs of the Justice Department.

If even a few more of them had voted to uphold the impeachment verdict -- or had even voted to hear some witness testimony before the vote -- it wouldn't have removed him from office, but it would have let him know that he can't interfere in the legal system without some consequences.

Instead, by blindly following the dictum of Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that President Trump was innocent before the trial even began, the Republicans have given the president carte blanche to commute sentences for convicted felons, and publicly speak out against judicial sentencing by the court system.

Our system of law is under attack by the president, and the Republican senators have to take some responsibility for this.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics