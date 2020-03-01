Blame GOP Senate for Trump's antics -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Republican senators are partly to blame for President Donald Trump's unbridled meddling in the affairs of the Justice Department.
If even a few more of them had voted to uphold the impeachment verdict -- or had even voted to hear some witness testimony before the vote -- it wouldn't have removed him from office, but it would have let him know that he can't interfere in the legal system without some consequences.
Instead, by blindly following the dictum of Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that President Trump was innocent before the trial even began, the Republicans have given the president carte blanche to commute sentences for convicted felons, and publicly speak out against judicial sentencing by the court system.
Our system of law is under attack by the president, and the Republican senators have to take some responsibility for this.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove