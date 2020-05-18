Blame GOP leaders, not Tony Evers, for failing to do their jobs -- Emily Mills

I nearly burst a blood vessel reading the State Journal editorial May 17, “Do your jobs, Gov. Evers and GOP lawmakers, so COVID-19 doesn’t surge.” With all due respect, the editorial board has taken both-sides-ism to a preposterous new extreme.

Gov. Tony Evers did his job when he worked with the state Department of Health Services to enact the "safer at home" orders. Those orders were recently overturned by an overzealous and partisan-dominated Wisconsin Supreme Court at the behest of GOP leaders.

Gov. Evers and DHS were — as laid out by the minority dissent that included conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn — fully within the rights given to them by the Legislature itself when Evers and DHS issued the orders. Republican leaders have done nothing to provide alternative plans to deal with the pandemic before or since the court decision and have completely abdicated their duty to do their actual jobs, losing the state out on millions in federal aid to boot.