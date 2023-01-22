Blame GOP ideas for worker shortage -- David Devereaux-Weber

If Wisconsin legislators are concerned about the drain of Wisconsin citizens to surrounding states, they should look at the issues about which those citizens are concerned: Republican legislative opposition to women's right to choose, and Republican opposition to responsible gun control.

Yes, Republicans have gerrymandered legislative districts to allow a minority party to gain a majority of legislative seats and, yes, many conservatives do the work of the gun lobbies.

Further, the use of immigration fear-mongering does reduce the pool of immigrant workers to fill Wisconsin jobs. Wisconsin citizens are voting with their feet and moving out of the state. Wisconsin Republicans are reaping what they sow.

There is a solution to these problems. Wisconsin voters can vote these politicians out.

David Devereaux-Weber, Madison

