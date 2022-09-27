 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Blame GOP for immigration policy -- James Billings

Jonah Goldberg writes in his column in Thursday's State Journal, "No party innocent on lack of immigration policy," that the reason there is no immigration policy is “because about a decade ago, both parties decided it was in their interest to have the issue to rally around rather than solve the problem via compromise.”

Goldberg conveniently ignores that in 2013 “The Senate passed the most monumental overhaul of U.S. immigration laws in a generation,” according to Politico. The vote was 68-32 including 14 republicans. But the bill wasn't brought to the floor of the Republican-controlled House. In 2015, Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, ruled out working with President Barack Obama on immigration policy, saying it would be “a ridiculous notion.”

The lack of a comprehensive immigration policy is completely the result of Republican Party leadership refusing to compromise.

James Billings, Black Earth

