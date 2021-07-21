Blame GOP for deceptive budget -- William Hartje

Public school officials are correct to be concerned about the state budget, as should all residents of Wisconsin.
While our Republican legislators were busy patting themselves on the back for a huge surplus (and failing to mention the federal stimulus that Republicans in Congress didn't voted for), they also never mentioned that the federal dollars were one-time funds. So they made permanent tax cuts, weighted as usual for higher incomes, then told schools and communities to use the stimulus dollars instead.
Of course, that is money that was supposed to be spent on COVID relief measures. So that money won't be there for things such as salaries for police officers and educators. They gaveled out in April and did not meet for the rest of what was the most challenging year for many. Now they have set a shortfall trap. But, hey, most people will get a $100 tax cut.
This is a bait-and-switch budget. We should not be deceived.
William Hartje, Evansville