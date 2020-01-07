Blame GOP for clean energy failure -- Rosalie Migas
0 comments

Blame GOP for clean energy failure -- Rosalie Migas

  • 0

Sunday's article "Minnesota leads clean energy race" was very informative except for a glaring omission: The article should have emphatically stated it was Republican lawmakers who stymied the development of clean energy in the state.

With the election of Gov. Scott Walker in 2010 -- in part due to funding by the Koch brothers -- progressive initiatives in several areas, such as high-speed rail and women’s reproductive health, were non-starters.

Until the general public realizes its only hope for a better future is the election of more Democrats to the Legislature, Wisconsin will continue to be last in many areas -- whether that be improved funding for K-12 public education, or lifting the restrictions on the use of medical marijuana.

Rosalie Migas, Madison

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics