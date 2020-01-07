Blame GOP for clean energy failure -- Rosalie Migas

Sunday's article "Minnesota leads clean energy race" was very informative except for a glaring omission: The article should have emphatically stated it was Republican lawmakers who stymied the development of clean energy in the state.

With the election of Gov. Scott Walker in 2010 -- in part due to funding by the Koch brothers -- progressive initiatives in several areas, such as high-speed rail and women’s reproductive health, were non-starters.

Until the general public realizes its only hope for a better future is the election of more Democrats to the Legislature, Wisconsin will continue to be last in many areas -- whether that be improved funding for K-12 public education, or lifting the restrictions on the use of medical marijuana.

Rosalie Migas, Madison

