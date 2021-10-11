Blame GOP alone for debt ceiling -- Alan Jacobs

R.J. Matson's editorial cartoon in last Thursday's State Journal showing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was an example of false equivalency at its finest.

It is truly shameful that we faced a precipice with the debt ceiling (and will likely again in December). But to say both are equally to blame, as this cartoon suggested, is simply wrong.

Schumer has asked for votes to increase the debt limit several times, but Republicans have filibustered and not provided a single vote to allow the measure to go to the floor for a vote. Schumer is helpless to get it done without either getting the filibuster rule changed or adding this extension to the broader measures that will eventually go to a reconciliation vote -- neither of which would be easily done in time to avoid a fiscal meltdown.

Republicans under McConnell have vowed not to provide a single vote to extend the debt ceiling -- a measure that simply allows the government to pay for debts already incurred by the government, much of which stems from debt incurred under the Trump administration.