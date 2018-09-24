The nomination proceedings of Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court have shown how ridiculous the Democratic Party has become.
Imagine, condemning a 53-year-old man for something he supposedly did more than 30 years when he was 17, which caused injury to no one. How many young men and women were at parties 30-50 years ago, or in the backseat of the infamous '57 Chevy, making out. Are we all suspected of being sexual predators for going through puberty? So much for Democrats calling themselves liberal.
They pay tribute to neither themselves nor logic as they stumble over themselves. There will be a hard lesson learned by them this election season and it will not be pretty.
Brian Brown, Hillpoint