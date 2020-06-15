Blame Democratic Party for injustice -- Sallie Helmer

Much of this police brutality is happening in blue states run by Democrats. The Democrats were supposed to have fixed this kind of racism, bigotry and ugly behavior by the cops.

For 50 years, Democrats have been promising their constituents utopia, but they still have grievances and are still complaining. Since the 1960s, President Lyndon Johnson and the Democrats promised equality and idealistic lifestyles to end discrimination. There isn’t supposed to be any meanness or extremism where the Democrats run things. When they are elected, there will be fairness, sameness and equality.

The Democratic Party (liberalism, leftism, communism and socialism) has failed and made things worse. Leftists can’t admit that their ideas don’t work and haven’t worked. They cannot blame themselves and their liberal policies, so they’re blaming America and Republicans. Every riot, protest march, burned cop car, torn down building, and every building set afire is a testament to the failure of liberalism.

They claim the United States, which means the American people, are guilty of perpetual "systemic racism." Just because things are all upset and broken in Democrat-run blue states does not mean America has a systemic racism problem. What it means is that liberalism and the Democratic Party have failed.

Sallie Helmer, Ripon