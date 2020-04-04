Blame Chinese government for virus -- Eileen Hamele

It is technically correct to call the novel coronavirus by its origin, as in the "Chinese virus." Yet it's more appropriate to separate the Chinese people from the Chinese Communist Party by calling it the CCP virus.

The CCP delayed acknowledging this coronavirus in Wuhan -- weeks after discovery. It is the CCP that silenced the Chinese doctors who warned of a coming pandemic, causing the unchecked spread of the virus. It is the CCP that is attempting to escape responsibility for covering up vital information on the ground, spreading misinformation and refusing assistance from the United States, contributing to deaths by the thousands in China and around the word. It is the CCP that has threatened to withhold critical pharmaceuticals from the United States, and has accused the United States of introducing the virus to China.

The Chinese people are the victims of this virus, and the world is a victim of this virus. The victimizer is the Chinese government, the CCP, through their mishandling of the crisis with coverups, delays, accusations and threats.

So the correct term for this particular virus is the CCP virus. They own it.

Eileen Hamele, Madison