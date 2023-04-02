I recently read with disbelief that Madison is now one of multiple municipalities that have filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia for failing to install sufficient anti-theft technology in their vehicles.

I have a hard time reconciling this legal action and assigning liability to any other parties except the perpetrators of the actual crime. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stated that when vehicles are stolen, police officers are taken away from their regular duties. Did I miss something along the line? I was still under the impression that car theft was a crime and that law enforcement's mission included identifying and arresting individuals who committed crimes.