LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Blame Big Oil, not Biden for gas hike -- Susan Fiore

Many Americans are blaming the Biden administration for inflation in the price of gas and other commodities.

Before deciding to believe what some media are telling us (or failing to tell us), we need to check out the profits of gas suppliers and other corporations.

The top five oil companies alone -- Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and ConocoPhillips -- have had about a 300% increase in profits compared with the first quarter of 2021. Our lack of accurate information is causing many of us to blame the innocent and protect the guilty.

Susan Fiore, Verona 

