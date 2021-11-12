Blame Biden if veteran benefits are cut -- James Thomas

I read in Sunday’s State Journal that the "Debt ceiling affects veterans’ benefits." This is an insult to all patriotic Americans.
If the debt ceiling isn’t raised, we won’t be able to meet critical benefits including veterans. We wouldn't be fighting over the debt ceiling had these radical Democrats not shoved these trillion-dollar spending bills through.
This president who never served a day in the military and got five student deferments seems OK with cutting veterans benefits but has no problem helping out the illegal immigrants -- even paying them to settle their lawsuits against the government. Since when do non-citizen immigrants have any rights let alone suing the federal government.
If they don’t raise the debt ceiling, I’m sure the headlines will read that Republicans turned their backs on veterans. It is time for President Joe Biden to do his job and protect our country and the Constitution of this great nation and finish the southern border wall and restore our energy independence.
I hope all veterans saw this article and are disgusted as I am.