Blame Biden for his policy failures -- Sue Paulson

Recently we learned that inflation has risen to 8.6%, the highest in 40 years. Average gas prices are over $5 per gallon. The cost of food is up. Issues are hurting the supply chain, including shortages in baby formula. Supposedly we are the greatest country in the world, yet we can't even feed our babies.

This is all thanks to President Joe Biden's failed policies. His reaction after hearing that inflation had gone up was to call it Russian President Vladimir Putin's price hike. Inflation was on the way up before the war in Ukraine even started, as was the price of gas and everything else.

Besides price hikes and shortages, the Biden administration's failures are many, including open borders. Smugglers are trafficking humans and fentenyl, which is killing our young people. And don't forget the failure in Afghanistan, which killed 13 U.S. service members.

When Biden took office, he was going to shut down COVID, not the country. In spite of having vaccines at his disposal, more people have died under his watch than under former President Donald Trump's. At one point, Biden basically said that any president who let as many people die as Trump did should resign. Then why is Biden still in office?

Sue Paulson, DeForest