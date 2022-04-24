Blame Biden for border disaster -- Timothy Rookey

President Joe Biden has failed greatly in his sworn duty to ensure the territorial integrity of the United States. He's allowed and encouraged millions of unvetted migrants to invade our southern border during his presidency.

These legions of undocumented immigrants walk into our country with no regard as to whether they are criminals, human traffickers or drug dealers. Fentanyl laden drugs from Mexico are getting through out border and killing thousands of Americans each year.

At the end of President Donald Trump's time in office, our southern border was far more secure than in years past. The Biden administration reversed many of Trump's policies that secured our border and is responsible for all of the problems that have resulted from their disastrous failures to keep us safe.

I pray that the voters this fall will remember the damage the Democrats have done to our nation and will remove many of them from office. A party that doesn't respect our national sovereignty should not be rewarded at the ballot box.

Timothy Rookey, Middleton