Blacks have faced injustice for years -- Darryl Norton

As a black man who is in his mid-50s who grew up in L.A. during the Watts riots, I am appalled that whites are still in denial.

Your family freely came here. We didn't.

You have always acted like we are the immigrants. No one is more American than black people. We have fought in every war. Most people of European descent still have their religion, food and culture that existed hundreds of years before their families immigrated here. Blacks were stripped of our language, our religion, our food, our culture and more.

I want us to get along, but understand this: When crack cocaine destroyed black communities in the late 1980s and 1990s, white America was OK with Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton sending black people to jail for very lengthy terms for nonviolent offenses. Today, the same people have adult kids and other family members addicted to heroin and meth. Today, we have drug courts that send these addicts to treatment, not prison like I was. I spent over two decades in prison for nonviolent offenses and was shocked with all the whites who had less than a tenth of my sentence.

If the police were killing your children, would you change the laws?

Darryl Norton, Madison