Black-on-black crime is real issue -- Samuel Smith

Of course the officers involved in George Floyd's death need to be held accountable.

But all the outrage directed at the police overlooks an important issue: Black-on-black murders occur at a rate about seven times that of white-on-white murders. (The great majority of murders are intraracial).

Numerically this is a much more grievous problem than police killings of black people, but isn't mentioned in the current uproar against the police.

Sam Smith, Madison