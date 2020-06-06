Black-on-black crime is real issue -- Samuel Smith
Black-on-black crime is real issue -- Samuel Smith

Of course the officers involved in George Floyd's death need to be held accountable.

But all the outrage directed at the police overlooks an important issue: Black-on-black murders occur at a rate about seven times that of white-on-white murders. (The great majority of murders are intraracial).

Numerically this is a much more grievous problem than police killings of black people, but isn't mentioned in the current uproar against the police.

Sam Smith, Madison

