Black leaders may not restore trust -- Joan Ellis Beglinger

I wish I could honestly share the optimism of the State Journal's editorial on Wednesday, "4 top cops send signal on policing." It suggested that having Black leaders at the helm of the Milwaukee, Madison, Dane County and Milwaukee County policing entities will mean better outcomes for our communities.

4 top cops send signal on policing STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Black chiefs and sheriffs won’t need ‘lens’ to see disparities

I am reminded of the reception Noble Wray, the Black and highly regarded former police chief of Madison, received when he rendered his expert opinion on the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last year. His very difficult job was to tell the truth, as he characterized it, about the justification for the shooting. When his opinion did not comport with the desire of the masses, he was discounted.

I am thrilled, however, that four highly qualified individuals for these positions happen to be Black. It moves yet another red herring to the side for those who see the world through a lens of systemic racism.