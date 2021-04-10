 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black leaders may not restore trust -- Joan Ellis Beglinger
0 comments

Black leaders may not restore trust -- Joan Ellis Beglinger

  • 0

I wish I could honestly share the optimism of the State Journal's editorial on Wednesday, "4 top cops send signal on policing." It suggested that having Black leaders at the helm of the Milwaukee, Madison, Dane County and Milwaukee County policing entities will mean better outcomes for our communities.

I am reminded of the reception Noble Wray, the Black and highly regarded former police chief of Madison, received when he rendered his expert opinion on the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last year. His very difficult job was to tell the truth, as he characterized it, about the justification for the shooting. When his opinion did not comport with the desire of the masses, he was discounted.

I am thrilled, however, that four highly qualified individuals for these positions happen to be Black. It moves yet another red herring to the side for those who see the world through a lens of systemic racism.

Lawlessness is on the rise in our communities. Police are obligated to respond to lawlessness when and where it occurs. Unless and until we are willing to confront its root causes and actually make a significant dent in criminal behavior, everything else is largely symbolic.

That said, let’s see what these men can do.

Joan Ellis Beglinger, Cross Plains

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics