Black history is bigger than month -- Carl Sinderbrand

Now that Black History Month is over, we must redouble our efforts to teach Black history throughout the year.

Martin Luther King was born in January, marched through Selma in March, spoke at the Lincoln Memorial in August and died in April. Four young girls died in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, in September. More recently, the AME church in Charleston, South Carolina, was attacked in June, and George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May.

Black history has happened every day of every month, and we need to continue to learn throughout the year.

A story tells of a child who meets a Holocaust survivor and naively asked if the numbers tattooed on his arm are there so he does not forget them. No, he responds, they are there so you remember. Human history is filled with painful, tragic, uncomfortable episodes, and we study them so we remember and do not repeat.

Unfortunately, our Legislature would sanitize our history by prohibiting the study of shameful episodes, in particular our historical treatment of Blacks and other minorities. If this misguided legislation becomes law, our Legislature will have not only promoted ignorance in our institutions of learning, but enabled the perpetuation of the inhumanity that stains our history.

And so I ask Republican lawmakers a question asked of another of our state’s embarrassments, Sen. Joe McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?”

Carl Sinderbrand, Middleton