LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Black businesses deserve support — KeNisha Ruff

  • 0

August was Black Business Month. But it's still the perfect time to support small businesses and the Black community.

I am a proud member of both communities and sincerely believe in the importance of investing in our communities to create change. As owner of Marie Hunter Beauty, I am passionate about offering ethical, luxury cosmetic products and distributing dollars back into the climate change initiatives and mental health support organizations that I care so deeply about.

As a certified Earth Positive Business, we support projects that not only plant trees, prevent or sequester carbon and plastic, but also have a long-term positive social impact. Using Instagram reels, we showcase how we develop our products using green chemistry to discover new ways of pushing the envelope of innovation in the clean beauty industry. When you support Black-owned businesses, like mine, you are supporting people who work every day to make their passion a reality. Dollars spent at a Black-owned businesses don’t just support entrepreneurs -- they support the changes we want to see in our communities.

I encourage everyone to support local Black-owned businesses, especially those working to make our communities better.

KeNisha Ruff, Madison

