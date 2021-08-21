Bitter tears shed for Afghanistan -- Stephen Piotrowsk

Forty-six years ago, I watched the news reports about the fall of Saigon. I had to go for a long walk so my tears would not be easily seen. I’d volunteered to serve my country and did so as an infantryman in a place called Vietnam. It was a place of incredible beauty, danger, fear and bravery.
I came home completely disheartened by my country’s failure to recognize that military action could never force our political system on others. I vowed I would never let other veterans be made the scapegoat for the wrongheaded policies of our beloved country. I also vowed to work to make certain that any war we fought was truly in the national interest.
Now, I hang my head in failure over Afghanistan. We succeeded in getting most people to see the warriors as they truly were, our sons and daughters carrying out the policies of our nation. We failed in getting our political apparatus to have a true and clear purpose before they sent our youth to face the horror of war.
Today, my failure to do more to stop a war we knew was unwinnable and not in the national interest has me shedding bitter tears, again.
Stephen Piotrowski, Madison