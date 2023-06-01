Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thanks to the excellent reporting in the Wisconsin State Journal, I see that a debt limit deal may have been reached.

Not all lawmakers are happy about it, but it seems this deal is better than no deal. Democrats like to print money and give it to people not to work, and Republicans refuse to raise taxes, so our debt grows and grows.

Currently, the debt is almost $32 trillion with about $150 trillion of unfunded liability for Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid and government pensions. This number is incomprehensible. One trillion seconds is 31,688 years -- think of that when trying to understand how much $180 trillion is.

We need a solution, and I can think of a way to start down the path to fiscal salvation. I propose that Social Security, government pensions, Medicare and Medicaid be cut by 10% to begin getting our fiscal house in order.

Lest people think I'm a young person trying to put a burden on elderly people -- I'm not. I receive Social Security, Medicare and a government pension, so I'm really not wild about my own idea. But we need to bite the bullet before this massive debt bites us.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb