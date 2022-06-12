Bison's sad shape ruined zoo visit -- Sherie Sasso

I took my grandkids to the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison last Sunday. My 9-year-old granddaughter was concerned about several of the animal pens. Some were dirty. Some animals looked lethargic. She was worried they weren’t getting enough to eat.

But when she came back down the ramp from the bison viewing area, she was sobbing. She said one of the bison was “skin and bones,” and was missing large patches of his fur. She worried he wasn’t being cared for properly. And then we had to tell her that Beefcake the bison had to be put to sleep.

If a 9-year-old kid can see a problem, zoo employees certainly should be aware, too. A news article said Beefcake rapidly deteriorated. I truly wish he had been taken out of public view before my granddaughter saw him.

I wholeheartedly support the Dane County Board’s decision to investigate what’s going on at the zoo. Something is wrong there.

Sherie Sasso, Madison