Bishops oppose our pious president -- Mark K. Allen

Growing up in an Irish Catholic family, it was given that you voted Democrat.
But my father would tell me that the priests vote Republican. I later learned that this sentiment was passed down from my grandfather and likely went back even further in my family line.
The people knew that the Catholic Church was there to help you get into heaven, but that you could expect little help from them on this earth. It seems this is more true today than it ever was, as we see the U.S. bishops set themselves up against a pious president who so exemplifies the faith they themselves profess.
President Joe Biden has set a goal to help the American people in their daily lives. It seems, like too many Republicans today, the bishops' goal is division and chaos in our country. It make me wonder if their promise of heaven is really worth the cost here on earth?
Mark K. Allen, Madison