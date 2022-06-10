Bishop's focus is faith, not politics -- Dennis J. Kosterman

The June 7 letter to the editor "Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics" accused San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Madison Bishop Donald Hying of "showing support for (a) political figure or party." They support denying the sacrament of Holy Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on account of her public support of abortion.

This is nonsense.

It is a historical accident that the current Republican Party opposes abortion, while the current Democratic Party supports it. The Catholic Church has considered abortion a mortal sin since long before either party existed. This is about the church asserting one of its core teachings against a public figure who insists on flouting that teaching. Her political affiliation is irrelevant. What is relevant is that she claims to be Catholic.

Catholicism is not a feel-good, do-what-you-like religion. It is a strict religion with strict rules. Those who cannot or will not obey the rules should be willing to accept the consequences. Or they should stop pretending to be Catholic -- and that goes for President Joe Biden as well as Pelosi.

Dennis J. Kosterman, Madison