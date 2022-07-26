Bishop should think of children -- Bret McGuire

I returned to Madison at the beginning of COVID, a time to find solace at my home church, St. Maria Goretti. It was our family parish for 51 years.

I have heard and read statements and arguments from both the diocese and disgruntled parishioners about the decisions and policy shifts at St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, an institution my mother devoted her life to, through teaching, coaching, volunteering and serving on the parish board.

I would just like to know this one thing: Has the bishop considered the youngest of his flock in his decision making? Kids hear things. They pick up on what is going on. Why are mom and dad mad at St. Maria Goretti? Why are they mad at the church? Why do I have to switch schools? Are my friends coming? Why has church become a source of problems?

The bishop should remember the words of Christ from Mathew 18:6: “If anyone causes one of these little ones -- those who believe in me -- to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea."

Bret McGuire, Middleton