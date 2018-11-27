I am writing on behalf of my 91-year-old mother in Madison, Nell Bowar, who asked me to express her extreme dismay and disappointment at the article about the passing of Bishop Robert Morlino. The secondary headline featured the quote, "You either loved him or hated him."
We are taught not to hate. As Christians, our code is love and tolerance. Thank goodness we are not all the same, or think the same. Think of how boring that would be.
To use his sad passing to further divide us with identity politics is unconscionable. As a lifelong subscriber to the State Journal, my mother says: Shame on you.
Ken Bowar, Rochester, Minn.