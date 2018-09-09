It is disturbing that Bishop Robert Morlino would criticize Pope Francis and back his removal.
The pope is a kind, compassionate, humble and wonderful spiritual leader, unlike Bishop Morlino. The bishop preaches divisive rhetoric, fear and pre-Vatican II doctrine. The new, young priests are led by fear and condemnation and pass that on to their parishioners.
The church does not need to go backward to bigotry, guilt and exclusion. We need leadership that inspires and brings hope to all the flock no matter their sexual orientation. If anyone should step down, it should be Bishop Morlino.
I fear if Morlino stays at the helm, more and more parishioners will leave or cut their support.
Kathleen Williams, Monona