Bishop is pawn of Republican Party -- Alice O'Mahar

Bishop Donald Hying is a faithful servant -- not of his flock, but of the Republican Party.

He has attended “unity” rallies and “pro-life” events flaunting the most basic Centers for Disease Control instructions of maintaining social distance and wearing a mask. With his example of rejecting the most basic health instructions, he is putting many at risk including the children who have attended these events.

Rather than unifying the state, the bishop is working in concert with our state Republicans in contesting Gov. Tony Evers’ sensible safety measures. If the bishop really cares about “unity” and is indeed “pro-life,” he would help Gov. Evers save Wisconsin lives.

Instead, COVID-19 is rampant in Wisconsin, and the bishop and his Republican handlers just pretend COVID-19 is no big deal. Shame on bishop for his careless actions.

Wisconsin Catholics, as the nuns used to say, should “use the brains God gave you” to reject the bishop’s radical right-wing Republican agenda and make him accountable to rank-and-file Catholics in Madison.

Alice O'Mahar, Madison