Birthday wish is more civility -- Michelle Regier
Birthday wish is more civility -- Michelle Regier

All I want for my birthday is a quick and decisive election, with the biggest turnout this country has ever seen.

Yet when I blow out my candles Nov. 3, this country will still be full of rancor, regardless of who wins. The same will be true when the votes are tallied.

We must turn toward each other as neighbors, as people who share a republic, as people who collectively create our own future and learn to disagree humanely and constructively. We must work on our problems together, especially with those who don't share our leanings.

That is why my signature is one of 4,500 on the open letter by Braver Angels, a grassroots movement uniting red and blue Americans. I encourage everyone to read and think about its contents at www.braverangels.org/hat.

My favorite part of the letter is:

"We will not demonize or question the decency of Americans who vote differently from us. When we oppose their political views we will say so with vigor, but we won’t castigate them as persons."

Or as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg said: "Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you."

Michelle Regier, Madison

